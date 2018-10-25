TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON THE FOX SPORTS APP

After practice on Wednesday, Nikola Vucevic could officially celebrate his 28th birthday and his Orlando Magic teammates followed suit by serenading the center in song.

On Thursday, Vucevic and Orlando will get back to more serious business when it hosts the Portland Trail Blazers, who are opening a four-game road trip.

Vucevic has plenty to celebrate given his quick start through four games. He is nearly averaging a double-double with 17 points and 9.7 rebounds.

He had a triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists on Saturday in a one-point loss at Philadelphia and followed it up with 24 and 12 rebounds in a wire-to-wire, 93-90 win at Boston that was decided when the Celtics missed two 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

“We definitely held our breath,” Vucevic said. “Once it hit the rim and I looked at the clock, it was almost over and I was like: ‘Alright, we’re good.’”

New coach Steve Clifford hasn’t been forced to worry about Vucevic’s play in the early going.

So far, he is shooting 55.4 percent and has made 5 of 6 3-pointers as he continues to become the latest in a line of big men to expand their games to the 3-point line. Vucevic also is averaging 5.3 assists in the early going, a point that did not go unnoticed by Clifford.

“Everybody talks about range-shooting bigs. The second piece is the passing,” Clifford told reporters in Boston. “What a range shooter does is create space to cut into and then when you have a guy like him who can make the passes into those types of cuts, it’s an added dimension to your offense and it’s obviously one we need to learn to utilize as much as we can.”

More importantly than Vucevic’s individual’s numbers was how Orlando responded after a humbling 120-88 home loss to Charlotte six days ago. While they did not win the next two games, the Magic received some other effective showings.

Jonathan Issac, whose rookie season was hampered by ankle issues, totaled 18 and 12 rebounds Monday in Boston while playing 26 minutes. Both totals were career highs and he also helped shut down Boston’s Jayson Tatum.