TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-38, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (24-42, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Pirates: Steven Brault (2-1, 5.05 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Marlins: Trevor Richards (3-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE

Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jordan Yamamoto. Yamamoto pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Marlins are 12-23 in home games. Miami has slugged .349, last in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with a .448 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Pirates are 17-20 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .350. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS

Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .271. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-34 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 19 home runs and is batting .320. Colin Moran is 7-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 4-6, .262 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Pirates: 2-8, .271 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 10-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: day-to-day (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).