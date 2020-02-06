TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-14-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (33-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay hosts Pittsburgh trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Lightning are 21-9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay leads the NHL shooting 11.4% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

The Penguins are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is seventh in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

Tampa Bay took down Pittsburgh 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 24 goals, adding 39 assists and recording 63 points. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 38 total assists and has recorded 54 points. Bryan Rust has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES

Lightning: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.