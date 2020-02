TV: FOX Sports Florida

Pittsburgh Penguins (33-15-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (29-18-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Jonathan Huberdeau and Florida take on Pittsburgh. Huberdeau currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 68 points, scoring 19 goals and recording 49 assists.

The Panthers are 18-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Evgenii Dadonov with 23.

The Penguins are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh has scored 175 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Bryan Rust leads the team with 22.

Florida knocked off Pittsburgh 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dadonov leads the Panthers with 23 goals and has totaled 41 points. Huberdeau has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 56 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 39 assists. Sidney Crosby has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.