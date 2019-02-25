TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Phoenix Suns (11-50, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Phoenix is looking to break its 17-game skid with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 11-17 on their home court. Miami is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.3 rebounds. Hassan Whiteside leads the Heat with 12.3 boards.

The Suns have gone 4-28 away from home. Phoenix is at the bottom of the league shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range. The Heat won the last meeting between these two squads 115-98 on Dec. 7. Bam Adebayo led Miami to the win with a 22-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Whiteside is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Heat. Dwyane Wade has averaged four assists and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 24.7 points and has added 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Deandre Ayton has averaged 8.1 rebounds and added 13.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES

Suns: 0-10, averaging 106.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Heat: 2-8, averaging 100.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (knee), Rodney McGruder: day to day (knee), James Johnson: day to day (left shoulder).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle).