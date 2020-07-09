‘Panthers Uncaged’ to debut Friday night on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (July 9, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, announced the addition of “Panthers Uncaged” to network’s programming lineup. “Panthers Uncaged” chronicles the team’s preparation for the National Hockey League’s 24-team postseason following the NHL’s pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first all-access episode of the five-episode series will premiere Friday, July 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO.

Fans can look forward to watching behind-the-scenes footage spotlighting the Panthers entering into a “new normal” as they return to the Panthers IceDen. Each episode will give insight into the processes, training regimes and preparation for the upcoming 2020 postseason. In Friday’s premier episode, fans will hear from players and staff as they take an inside look at the Panthers 2019-20 campaign, transitioning from the pause to postseason play and more.

Replay schedule:

Fri 7/10/20 PREMIERE: 10 PM Sun 7/12/20 11:30 AM Mon 7/13/20 3:30 PM Tue 7/14/20 10:30 PM Wed 7/15/20 4:30 PM Fri 7/17/20 6 PM

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

