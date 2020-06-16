Marine motorsport racing coverage coming to FOX Sports Florida

Extending our relationship with leading marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, more than twenty regional networks will broadcast four one-hour powerboat racing shows and six P1 AquaX personal watercraft events from this Thursday (June 18).

Programming is planned to extend into 2021 featuring six APBA Offshore Championship events together with a Class 1 powerboats season round-up and coverage of all six AquaX race events. Class 1 racing is the highest class of powerboat racing in the world. Powered by Mercury Racing’s 1100 Competition engine that was developed exclusively for the Championship series, boats can reach speeds in excess of 160mph.

Florida is well represented in both the powerboat and pwc racing through the famous Miss GEICO team in Riviera Beach and Broward Motorsports and RIVA Racing riders from South Florida.