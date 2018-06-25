Magic wave guard Shelvin Mack ahead of free agency

Orlando, FL – The Orlando Magic have waived guard Shelvin Mack, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Monday.

Mack (6’3”, 203, 4/22/90) played in 69 games (three starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 6.9 ppg., 3.9 apg. and 2.4 rpg. in 19.8 minpg. He had an assists-to-turnover ratio of 3.06 (272/89), which ranked 11th in the NBA.

Originally selected in the second round (34th overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft by Washington, Mack has appeared in 399 regular season games (53 starts) during his NBA career with Washington, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Utah and Orlando, averaging 6.4 ppg., 3.1 apg. and 2.0 rpg. in 17.9 minpg.