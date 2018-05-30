FOX Sports Florida to televise Orlando Magic’s introduction of new head coach Steve Clifford

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 30, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, will televise the Magic’s press conference scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, at 1 p.m. from Amway Center. In addition to televising the press conference statewide, FOX Sports GO will provide live streaming coverage of the announcement.

