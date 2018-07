Guard Isaiah Briscoe has finally reached the NBA, signing Friday with the Orlando Magic.

Briscoe agreed to terms with the Magic several days ago after impressing the team during a minicamp for free agents. He spent last season playing in Estonia, averaging 18.5 points per game, and was MVP of the Estonia-Latvia All-Star Game after a 50-point effort.

Briscoe was undrafted in 2017 after two seasons at Kentucky.