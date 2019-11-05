TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (2-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City and Orlando square off in non-conference action.

Oklahoma City finished 49-33 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 27-14 at home. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall with a 17-24 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 44.1 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Nerlens Noel: day to day (right ankle sprain), Steven Adams: day to day (knee).

Magic Injuries: Melvin Frazier Jr.: day to day (left shoulder), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (left hip).