TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (11-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Orlando hits the road against Milwaukee trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Bucks have gone 13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference in rebounding, averaging 51.8 boards. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 13.1 rebounds.

The Magic are 7-8 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 123-91 in the last meeting on Nov. 1. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 29 points, and Evan Fournier led Orlando with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.4 percent and averaging 30.8 points. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 6.1 assists and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Fournier leads the Magic scoring 19.7 points and grabbing 2.9 rebounds. Terrence Ross has averaged 15.7 points and added 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 124.3 points, 51.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: None listed.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).