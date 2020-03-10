TV: FOX Sports Florida

Orlando Magic (29-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Orlando Magic in non-conference play.

The Grizzlies have gone 18-14 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the Western Conference with 18 fast break points led by Josh Jackson averaging 2.6.

The Magic have gone 13-20 away from home. Orlando averages 44.6 rebounds per game and is 5-24 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Grizzlies 118-86 in their last matchup on Nov. 8. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 23 points, and Jonas Valanciunas paced Memphis scoring 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Dillon Brooks is second on the Grizzlies averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 15.6 points per game while shooting 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. Valanciunas has averaged 14.2 rebounds and added 13.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 19.5 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Terrence Ross has averaged 20.3 points and totaled 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 52.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 45 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (quadriceps), Justise Winslow: out (back), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Evan Fournier: out (elbow).