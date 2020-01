TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 10 p.m.

Orlando Magic (20-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (28-13, fourth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Los Angeles plays the Orlando Magic after Kawhi Leonard scored 43 points in the Clippers’ 128-103 victory against the Cavaliers.

The Clippers have gone 18-4 at home. Los Angeles is 18-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic have gone 7-13 away from home. Orlando is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 103.9 points per game and holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 6.2 assists and scores 19.9 points per game. Leonard has averaged 22.9 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross has averaged 13.5 points and totaled 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 48 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Clippers: Paul George: out (hamstring).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (shoulder), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (quad).