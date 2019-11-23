TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic (6-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Orlando will play.

Indiana finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 29-12 at home a season ago. The Pacers averaged 108 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 28.5 from beyond the arc.

Orlando went 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Magic averaged 6.6 steals, 5.4 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Indiana and Orlando matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 109-102 on Nov. 10. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana to the win with 21 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), T.J. McConnell: day to day (right groin), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (left ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).