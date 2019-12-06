TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (10-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (5-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Cleveland looks to stop its four-game slide when the Cavaliers take on Orlando.

The Cavaliers are 4-13 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland has a 3-13 record when allowing 100 or more points.

The Magic are 6-8 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 8-2 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Magic won 116-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 27. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 30 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.7 points per game while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. Larry Nance Jr. is shooting 47.2 percent and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Fournier leads the Magic averaging 19.8 points and has added 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Markelle Fultz is shooting 52.6 percent and has averaged 15 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Magic: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 51.0 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction).

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (nose), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).