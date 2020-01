TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (20-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Charlotte will try to end its six-game losing streak when the Hornets play Orlando.

The Hornets are 10-16 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks seventh in the NBA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cody Zeller averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Magic are 5-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is 16-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Devonte’ Graham is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Zeller is shooting 51.5 percent and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Magic. Markelle Fultz has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 102.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, nine steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Hornets: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).