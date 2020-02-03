TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (21-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (16-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Orlando is looking to break its five-game skid with a win over Charlotte.

The Hornets are 11-19 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 6-23 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Magic are 14-14 in conference matchups. Orlando has a 5-22 record against teams above .500.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Hornets 106-83 in their last matchup on Jan. 20. Evan Fournier led Orlando with 26 points, and Malik Monk paced Charlotte scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 18 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier has averaged 17.8 points and collected 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 18.7 points and is adding 11.0 rebounds. Fournier has averaged 15.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 97.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 101.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).