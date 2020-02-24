TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (24-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Brooklyn will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Nets take on Orlando.

The Nets are 18-17 in conference matchups. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.0.

The Magic have gone 17-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 5-13 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The Magic won the last matchup between these two squads 101-89 on Jan. 6. Markelle Fultz scored 25 points to help lead Orlando to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 20.8 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Nets. Caris LeVert has averaged 18.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Nikola Vucevic has averaged 19.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Magic. Fultz is shooting 52.2 percent and has averaged 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nets: 7-3, averaging 115.7 points, 49.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out for season (shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).