TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Orlando Magic (25-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Atlanta hosts Orlando aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 9-29 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Magic are 8-4 against Southeast Division teams. Orlando is the top team in the Eastern Conference allowing only 105.8 points per game and holding opponents to 45.9 percent shooting.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Magic won 135-126 in the last meeting on Feb. 10. Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 26 points, and Trae Young led Atlanta with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Young leads the Hawks scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists. John Collins has averaged 10.5 rebounds and added 25 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.9 points per game and shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. Nikola Vucevic has averaged 20 points and added 10.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 106.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (abdominal).

Magic: Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Gary Clark: day to day (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).