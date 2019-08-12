Magic will welcome Cavaliers to town on Oct. 23 to begin 2019-20 season

DOWNLOAD THE ORLANDO MAGIC 2019-20 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE HERE

Orlando, FL — The National Basketball Association released its 2019-20 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the Amway Center vs. Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now, available for as low as $13 per game with the full season pass and with low monthly payment options available. Single-game tickets, priced as low as $17, with lower level seats starting at $25 (both subject to applicable fees), will go on sale on Thursday, August 22 at 2 p.m. For more information, call (407) 89-MAGIC or log on to OrlandoMagic.com/tickets.

Orlando opens training camp on October 1 at the Amway Center. The Magic’s complete schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the entire NBA schedule can be found at NBA.com.

All local telecasts of Orlando Magic basketball will be available in high definition on FOX Sports Florida.

Each NBA team will play an 82-game regular season: 41 home and 41 away. The Magic will play 52 games vs. the Eastern Conference (18 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 18 games vs. the Central Division and 16 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

Orlando will play a total of 23 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season. The 2019-20 Magic schedule also features 11 back-to-back contests (22 games played on consecutive nights; four away/away back-to-backs, four home/away back-to-backs, one away/home back-to-back and two home/home back-to-backs).

Orlando will play four games in October (two home, two away), 14 games in November (eight home, six away), 15 games in December (seven home, eight away), 15 games in January (seven home, eight away), 12 games in February (six home, six away), 14 games in March (eight home, six away) and eight games in April (three home, five away).

The Magic will have a season-long five-game, ten-day homestand from November 8-17. Orlando will also have four-game homestands from January 3-8 (six days), February 8-21 (14 days, includes the NBA All-Star break) and March 25-April 1 (eight days). The Magic have a season-long six-game, 11-day road trip from January 10-20. They will also play four straight road games three different times – November 20-27 (eight days), December 15-20 (six days) and March 4-10 (seven days).

Orlando closes the regular season at Amway Center against Toronto on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. The 2019-20 schedule breakdown is below.

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning six division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009.

The Orlando Magic served as the developer of the Amway Center, which hosts major national events, concerts and family shows. Opened in the fall of 2010, the facility is owned and operated by the City of Orlando on behalf of the Central Florida community. The Amway Center was designed to reflect the character of the community, meet the goals of the users and build on the legacy of sports and entertainment in Orlando.