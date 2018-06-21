Magic’s preseason schedule includes matchups against Heat, 76ers

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will open the 2018 preseason at Philadelphia on Monday, October 1. Orlando then hosts its first preseason game at Amway Center on Friday, October 5 vs. Brazilian-team Flamengo. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Tickets for the 2018 preseason are on sale now. Fans may log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. The Magic will play a total of five preseason games, including three at Amway Center. The other two home games are Wednesday, October 10 vs. Memphis and Friday, October 12 vs. San Antonio.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. For ticket information log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC. Orlando opens training camp on September 26 at Amway Center.

2018 ORLANDO MAGIC PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

Oct. 1, @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5, FLAMENGO (Brazil), 7 p.m.

Oct. 8, @ Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, MEMPHIS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12, SAN ANTONIO, 7 p.m.

*Home games at Amway Center in all caps

ABOUT THE ORLANDO MAGIC

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. The Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning five division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010) with seven 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009.