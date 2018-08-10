Magic’s 2018-19 schedule begins at home, includes 2 games in Mexico City

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Basketball Association released its 2018-19 schedule and announced the Orlando Magic will open their 30th anniversary season on Wednesday, October 17 at the Amway Center vs. Miami. Game time is 7 p.m.

Orlando Magic season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game Amway Center suite rental opportunities are on sale now. Ticket highlights for the Magic’s 2018-19 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal’s 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 2,500 seats priced $20 or less, 8,000 seats priced $40 or less and 9,000 seats priced $50 or under. Single-game tickets for all regular season games will go on sale on Thursday, August 30 at 10 a.m. For ticket information, log on to OrlandoMagic.com or call 407-89-MAGIC.

Orlando opens training camp on September 25 at the Amway Center. The Magic’s complete schedule is available through their official website, OrlandoMagic.com, while the entire NBA schedule can be found at NBA.com.

All local telecasts of Orlando Magic basketball will be available in high definition on FOX Sports Florida.

Each NBA team will play an 82-game regular season: 41 home and 41 away. The Magic will play 52 games vs. the Eastern Conference (18 games vs. the Atlantic Division, 18 games vs. the Central Division and 16 games vs. the Southeast Division) and 30 games against the Western Conference (ten games each vs. the Northwest Division, the Southwest Division and the Pacific Division).

Orlando will play a total of 21 home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this season. The 2018-19 Magic schedule also features 14 back-to-back contests (28 games played on consecutive nights; five away/away back-to-backs, three home/away back-to-backs, three away/home back-to-backs and three home/home back-to-backs).

Orlando will play “host” to two games for NBA Mexico City Games 2018 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, taking on Chicago on Thursday, December 13 and Utah on Saturday, December 15. The Magic will play seven games in October (four home, three away), 16 games in November (eight home, eight away), 13 games in December (seven home, four away, two Mexico City), 16 games in January (seven home, nine away), 11 games in February (five home, six away), 14 games in March (six home, eight away) and five games in April (two home, three away).

The Magic will have a season-long five-game, 12-day homestand from March 14-25. Orlando will also have four-game homestands from November 14-20 (seven days) and December 23-30 (eight days). The Magic have a season-long six-game, 12-day road trip from November 23-December 4. They will also play six straight road games from December 31-January 9 (ten days).

Orlando’s final home game will be on Friday, April 5 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m. The Magic close the regular season at Charlotte on Wednesday, April 10. The 2018-19 schedule breakdown is below.

2018-19 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

BACK-TO-BACKS

Total: 14 (28 games played on consecutive days)

Away-to-Away: 5

Away-to-Home: 3

Home-to-Away: 3

Home-to-Home: 3

LONGEST HOMESTAND

Five games – 12 days (March 14-25)

LONGEST ROAD TRIP

Six games – 12 days (November 23-December 4) – 10 days (December 31-January 9)

2018-19 ORLANDO MAGIC SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern) *HOME GAMES IN CAPS

Ticket Information: (407) 89-MAGIC

October – PRESEASON

Mon. 1 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. 5 FLAMENGO-Brazil 7 p.m.

Mon. 8 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 10 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Fri. 12 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

October – REGULAR SEASON

Wed. 17 MIAMI 7 p.m.

Fri. 19 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Sat. 20 @ Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 22 @ Boston 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thu. 25 PORTLAND 7 p.m.

Sat. 27 @ Milwaukee 8:30 p.m.

Tue. 30 SACRAMENTO 7 p.m.

November

Fri. 2 L.A. CLIPPERS 7 p.m.

Sun. 4 @ San Antonio 7 p.m.

Mon. 5 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Wed. 7 DETROIT 7 p.m.

Fri. 9 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 12 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Wed. 14 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m.

Sat. 17 L.A. LAKERS 7 p.m.

Sun. 18 NEW YORK 6 p.m.

Tue. 20 TORONTO 7 p.m.

Fri. 23 @ Denver 9 p.m.

Sun. 25 @ L.A. Lakers 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 26 @ Golden State 10:30 p.m.

Wed. 28 @ Portland 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Fri. 30 @ Phoenix 9 p.m.

December

Tue. 4 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 5 DENVER 7 p.m.

Fri. 7 INDIANA 7 p.m.

Mon. 10 @ Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Thu. 13 CHICAGO (Mexico City) 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 15 UTAH (Mexico City) 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. 19 SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

Fri. 21 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Sun. 23 MIAMI 6 p.m.

Wed. 26 PHOENIX 7 p.m.

Fri. 28 TORONTO 7 p.m.

Sun. 30 DETROIT 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 31 @ Charlotte 6 p.m.

January

Wed. 2 @ Chicago 8 p.m.

Fri. 4 @ Minnesota 8 p.m.

Sun. 6 @ L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 7 @ Sacramento 10 p.m.

Wed. 9 @ Utah 9 p.m.

Sat. 12 BOSTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 13 HOUSTON 6 p.m.

Wed. 16 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Fri. 18 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Sat. 19 MILWAUKEE 7 p.m.

Mon. 21 @ Atlanta 3 p.m. (NBA TV)

Wed. 23 @ Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 25 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sun. 27 @ Houston 7 p.m.

Tue. 29 OKLAHOMA CITY 7 p.m.

Thu. 31 INDIANA 7 p.m.

February

Sat. 2 BROOKLYN 7 p.m.

Tue. 5 @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Thu. 7 MINNESOTA 7 p.m.

Sat. 9 @ Milwaukee 9 p.m.

Sun. 10 @ Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Tue. 12 @ New Orleans 8 p.m.

Thu. 14 CHARLOTTE 7 p.m.

Fri. 22 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Sun. 24 @ Toronto 3:30 p.m.

Tue. 26 @ New York 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 28 GOLDEN STATE 7 p.m.

March

Sat. 2 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

Sun. 3 @ Cleveland 6 p.m.

Tue. 5 @ Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Fri. 8 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Sun. 10 @ Memphis 6 p.m.

Wed. 13 @ Washington 7 p.m.

Thu. 14 CLEVELAND 7 p.m.

Sun. 17 ATLANTA 6 p.m.

Wed. 20 NEW ORLEANS 7 p.m.

Fri. 22 MEMPHIS 7 p.m.

Mon. 25 PHILADELPHIA 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

Tue. 26 @ Miami 7:30 p.m.

Thu. 28 @ Detroit 7 p.m.

Sat. 30 @ Indiana 7 p.m.

April

Mon. 1 @ Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 3 NEW YORK 7 p.m.

Fri. 5 ATLANTA 7 p.m.

Sun. 7 @ Boston 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 10 @ Charlotte 8 p.m. (ESPN)

ALL local telecasts on FOX Sports Florida.

ALL games also heard on Magic Radio Network (Flagship: FM 96.9 The Game) and in Spanish (Salsa 98.1 FM).