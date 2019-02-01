TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON THE FOX SPORTS APP

Oklahoma City Thunder (32-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (24-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Oklahoma City heads into a matchup with Miami as winners of six games in a row.

The Heat have gone 11-14 at home at the American Airlines Arena. Miami is third in the league giving up 105.5 points per game and holding opponents to 44.3 percent shooting.

The Thunder have gone 15-11 away from home. Oklahoma City leads the league with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game, led by Steven Adams averaging 4.7. The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Justise Winslow ranks third on the Heat with 4.1 assists and scores 12.5 points. Josh Richardson has scored 12.6 points and collected 2.7 rebounds while shooting 33.4 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

Russell Westbrook has shot 41.6 percent and is averaging 21.7 points for the Thunder. Paul George has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 29.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 125.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Goran Dragic: out (knee), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (right knee bone bruises), Dwyane Wade: day to day (knee).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Terrance Ferguson: day to day (back).