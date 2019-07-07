TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.

New York Yankees (57-30, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (51-39, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Yankees: James Paxton (5-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

Rays: Charlie Morton (9-2, 2.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

LINE

Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Rays are 18-17 against AL East opponents. Tampa Bay has slugged .423 this season. Mike Brosseau leads the club with a .727 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits.

The Yankees are 29-8 against teams from the AL East. The New York offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .336. The Rays won the last meeting 4-3. Colin Poche secured his second victory and Travis d’Arnaud went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Chad Green took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 90 hits and has 38 RBIs. d’Arnaud is 8-for-26 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 113 hits and has 63 RBIs. Aaron Hicks is 13-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Yankees: 8-2, .313 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: day-to-day (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).