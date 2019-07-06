TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees (57-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-39, second in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE

Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Rays are 17-17 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay is slugging .423 as a unit. Mike Brosseau leads the club with a .789 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits.

The Yankees are 29-7 in division matchups. New York has slugged .466, good for third in in the MLB. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 24 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. David Hale earned his second victory and Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Ryne Stanek took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 13 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Yandy Diaz is 8-for-36 with five doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 112 hits and has 63 RBIs. Judge is 11-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .308 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).