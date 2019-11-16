TV: FOX Sports Florida

New York Rangers (8-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-5-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The New York Rangers visit Florida after Vincent Trocheck scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-3 loss to the Jets.

The Panthers are 6-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Florida has scored 67 goals and is seventh in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with nine.

The Rangers are 2-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York serves 13.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Florida won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with nine goals and has totaled 24 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pavel Buchnevich leads the Rangers with a plus-eight in 17 games played this season. Filip Chytil has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Kaapo Kakko: day to day (illness), Jacob Trouba: day to day (undisclosed), Mika Zibanejad: day to day (upper body), Marc Staal: out (ankle).