Preview: Sandy Alcántara starts as Marlins take aim at sweep of Mets
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.
New York Mets (20-24, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (12-31, fifth in the NL East)
PITCHING PROBABLES
Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)
Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
LINE
Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE
The Marlins are 7-16 against NL East opponents. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with an OBP of .367.
The Mets have gone 14-12 against division opponents. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .322 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .434. The Marlins won the last meeting 2-0. Pablo Lopez earned his third victory and Jon Berti went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Steven Matz took his third loss for New York.
TOP PERFORMERS
Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 11 extra base hits and is batting .177. Walker has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Miami.
Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 14 home runs and is batting .261. Tomas Nido is 3-for-11 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES
Marlins: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 19 runs
Mets: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee).
Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).
