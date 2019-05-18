TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

New York Mets (20-23, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (11-31, fifth in the NL East)

LINE

Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 6-16 against opponents from the NL East. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.77. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.25 ERA.

The Mets are 14-11 against teams from the NL East. New York has hit 50 home runs as a team this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 14, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 36 hits and has 12 RBIs. Alfaro is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Alonso leads the Mets with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .595. Robinson Cano is 11-for-40 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 2-8, .212 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mets: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (abdominal), Michael Conforto: 7-day IL (concussion), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).