New York Islanders (19-7-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (14-10-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Tampa Bay hosts the New York Islanders after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Lightning’s 7-1 victory over the Sharks.

The Lightning are 10-5-2 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay leads the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 10.

The Islanders are 6-2-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.4 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 1, New York won 5-2. Anders Lee recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 21 assists and has recorded 31 points this season. Victor Hedman has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 total assists and has collected 25 points. Brock Nelson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: None listed.

Islanders Injuries: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).