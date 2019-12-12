TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

New York Islanders (20-7-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-10-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

New York visits the Florida Panthers after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 5-1 victory against the Lightning.

The Panthers are 9-7-3 against conference opponents. Florida averages 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the league. MacKenzie Weegar leads them averaging 0.3.

The Islanders are 15-3-1 against conference opponents. New York is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 14 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 21 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 total assists and has collected 26 points. Nelson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES

Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Islanders: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).