Kelly Saco, Gaby Sanchez go fishing in the Florida Keys on the newest episode of ‘Marlins Clubhouse’

MIAMI (June 13, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will debut an all-new episode of “Marlins Clubhouse” on Friday, June 14, before the start of Miami’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Marlins Clubhouse” is a magazine-style show highlighting the lighter side of Marlins baseball with FOX Sports Florida reporter Kelly Saco. Friday’s premiere episode features FOX Sports Florida analyst and Marlins All-Star Alum first baseman Gaby Sanchez co-hosting with Kelly from the Florida Keys. The duo, under the guidance of Captain Mark Johnson of Florida Keys Fun Fishing, battled it out to see who could catch and release the highest number of sharks, as well as a variety of fish.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s new episode:

— Pro Tips: Gaby puts on his glove and demonstrates defensive skills, showing viewers how to pick the ball at first base on infield throws.

— Clubhouse Kids: Clubhouse kid reporter Bridget brings viewers a heartwarming story from Marlins Fantasy Camp, where teammates Peter O’Brien, Harold Ramirez and Jarlin García came together to inspire ball players from the Special Olympics program.

— Rapid Fire Q & A: Gaby shares his favorite career memories, pet peeves on the field and challenges of working as a broadcaster with Kelly. There are also plenty of laughs as Gaby dons a pair of headphones and tries to guess what fun phrases Kelly says to him.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Fri. 06/14/19, 6 PM

Sat. 06/15/19, 5 PM

Tue. 06/18/19, 6 PM

Wed. 06/19/19, 6:30 PM

Fri. 06/21/19, 6 PM

Sat. 06/22/19, 3 PM

Sun. 06/23/19, 4:30 PM

Tue. 06/25/19, 7:30 AM

Wed. 06/26/19, 5:30 PM

Sat. 06/29/19, 3 PM

Sun. 06/30/19, 12 PM

Tue. 07/02/19, 7 AM

Wed. 07/03/19, 5 PM

Thu. 07/04/19, 10 AM

Sat. 07/06/19, 3 PM

Mon. 07/08/19, 3 PM

Tue. 07/09/19, 7 AM

Wed. 07/10/19, 7:30 AM

Thu. 07/11/19, 8 AM

Fri. 07/12/19, 5:30 PM

Sat. 07/13/19, 5 PM

