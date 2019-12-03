TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Minnesota Wild (12-11-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-8-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

Florida hosts the Minnesota Wild after Anton Stralman scored two goals in the Panthers’ 3-0 victory over the Predators.

The Panthers are 7-3-2 at home. Florida is fourth in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Wild are 5-10-2 on the road. Minnesota has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 12 goals, adding seven assists and collecting 19 points. Keith Yandle has collected 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 13 total assists and has recorded 16 points. Zach Parise has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.