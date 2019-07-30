TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Minnesota Twins (64-41, first in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (41-63, fifth in the AL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Twins: Jake Odorizzi (11-5, 3.85 ERA)

Marlins: Zac Gallen (1-2, 2.76 ERA)

LINE

Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Marlins are 21-33 on their home turf. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a mark of .364.

The Twins are 33-20 in road games. Minnesota has hit an MLB-leading 205 home runs this season, Max Kepler leads the team with 28 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Starlin Castro is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Kepler leads the Twins with 28 home runs and has 72 RBIs. Nelson Cruz is 15-for-40 with a double, eight home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).