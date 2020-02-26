TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-21, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Minnesota looks to break its five-game slide with a win against Miami.

The Heat have gone 23-3 at home. Miami ranks second in the league shooting 37.8 percent from deep led by Duncan Robinson shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 9-19 on the road. Minnesota allows 116.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 116-109 in the last meeting on Oct. 27. Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 25 points, and Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.5 rebounds and averages 16.1 points. Adebayo has averaged 10.9 rebounds and added 17 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

D’Angelo Russell has averaged 23.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley has averaged 4.2 made 3-pointers and scored 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 119.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points on 50.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle), Jimmy Butler: day to day (personal).

Timberwolves: Allen Crabbe: day to day (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).