Milwaukee Brewers (75-68, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (51-92, fifth in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Brewers: Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.58 ERA)

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.23 ERA)

LINE

Brewers -177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Milwaukee enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Marlins are 29-46 on their home turf. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .297, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .346.

The Brewers are 32-37 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 223 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 8-3. Matt Albers earned his sixth victory and Trent Grisham went 5-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Robert Dugger registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 151 hits and is batting .268. Cooper is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 161 hits and is batting .330. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-37 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES

Marlins: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Mike Moustakas: (hand), Keston Hiura: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (head).