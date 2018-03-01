Odrisamer Despaigne dominant in 3 perfect innings, Marlins top Nationals
MARLINS 3, NATIONALS 1
Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper was scratched due to an ingrown toenail and likely won’t play again until this weekend.
Miami starter Odrisamer Despaigne threw three perfect innings and struck out four. Washington starter Tanner Roark allowed two unearned runs in two innings.
