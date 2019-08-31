WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon lined a two-run single with one out in the ninth inning and Washington rallied past Miami for its seventh win in eight games.

Rendon had three hits and drove in three runs, giving him 107 RBIs for the NL wild-card leaders. The Marlins set a franchise record with their 13th straight road loss.

After Starlin Castro hit a two-run homer off Daniel Hudson (8-3, 2-0 with Washington) in the top of the ninth for a 6-5 lead, the Nationals bounced back.

Ryne Stanek (0-3, 0-2 for the Marlins) took the loss.

Harold Ramirez homered and had two singles for the Marlins.