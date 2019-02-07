Marlins reportedly trade J.T. Realmuto to Phillies for package including C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and international bonus pool allocation.

Along with Alfaro, the Marlins acquired highly regarded pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart.

The Miami Marlins have acquired catcher Jorge Alfaro, right-handed pitcher Sixto Sánchez, left-handed pitcher Will Stewart and international bonus pool money from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for catcher J.T. Realmuto. Welcome to Miami, gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/czlpQGEYsy — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 7, 2019

Realmuto had been with the Marlins longer than any other current player. In October, his agent, Jeff Berry, said Realmuto informed the Marlins he wouldn’t sign a long-term contract with them and predicted the catcher would be with a different team by spring training.

Miami’s current rebuilding project will probably continue for several years under CEO Derek Jeter, whose group bought the team after the 2017 season.