Marlins reportedly trade J.T. Realmuto to Phillies for package including C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Sixto Sanchez

J.T. Realmuto, who was a first-time All-Star in 2018, hit .277 with an .825 OPS and 21 homers for the Marlins last season.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Miami Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto has been traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and international bonus pool allocation.

Along with Alfaro, the Marlins acquired highly regarded pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Will Stewart.

Realmuto had been with the Marlins longer than any other current player. In October, his agent, Jeff Berry, said Realmuto informed the Marlins he wouldn’t sign a long-term contract with them and predicted the catcher would be with a different team by spring training.

Miami’s current rebuilding project will probably continue for several years under CEO Derek Jeter, whose group bought the team after the 2017 season.