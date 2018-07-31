Taking stock of Marlins moves on deadline day
Cameron Maybin sent north to Mariners
Miami sent outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has a .912 OPS since June 29, to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league infielder Bryson Brigman and international slot money.
Brad Ziegler headed back to desert
Veteran right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler is headed back to the Arizona Diamondbacks — with whom he spent parts of six seasons from 2011-16 — after the Marlins traded him for minor league reliever Tommy Eveld.