Taking stock of Marlins moves on deadline day

Miami sent outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has a .912 OPS since June 29, to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league infielder Bryson Brigman and international slot money.

Veteran right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler is headed back to the Arizona Diamondbacks — with whom he spent parts of six seasons from 2011-16 — after the Marlins traded him for minor league reliever Tommy Eveld.