Marlins sign veteran OF Curtis Granderson to minor league deal with invite to spring training

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins on Tuesday announced that the club has signed outfielder Curtis Granderson to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Granderson will attend Marlins FanFest on February 9.

Granderson, 37, is a 15-year Major League veteran, three-time American League All-Star (2009, ’11-12), and was a 2011 AL Silver Slugger winner (outfield). He has also earned several distinguished honors off the field during his career. They include the 2016 Roberto Clemente Award, three MLBPA Marvin Miller Man of the Year awards (2009, ’16, ’18), the 2016 Lou Gehrig Award, and several honors from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, including the 2009 Pop Lloyd Award for baseball and community leadership, and the 2011 American League Oscar Charleston “MVP” Award.

In 2018 he combined to hit .242 (83×343) in 123 games for Toronto (104 games) and Milwaukee (19), making 70 starts in the outfield. He reached the postseason for the eighth time in his career, going 1×7 with an RBI double in seven games off the bench for the Brewers in the NLDS and NLCS.

Granderson, a native of Blue Island, Illinois, enters 2019 with 1,919 career games. He has a career average of .252, with 1,173 runs scored, 94 triples, 332 home runs, and 903 RBI. Among active players, he ranks third in triples, behind only Jose Reyes (131) and Ichiro Suzuki (96), sixth in home runs (see chart above), and seventh in both games and runs scored.

Only Suzuki (2,363) and Nick Markakis (1,962) have more career games in the outfield than Granderson (1,808) among active players. His .993 fielding percentage ranks 13th all-time among outfielders with at least 1,000 games played, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.