MIAMI (AP) — Sure, Clayton Richard has thought about throwing the first no-hitter in Padres‘ history.

He gave it good try Sunday.

Richard became the latest San Diego pitcher to flirt with a no-hitter, losing his bid with two outs in the seventh inning during a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

“You look at ifs, whats, and maybes, it’s not worth it,” Richard said. “It’s part of the game.”

The Padres are the only team in the majors that has never pitched a no-hitter. They have played 7,881 games since starting out in 1969.

“I’m aware of it, I dream about it,” said Richard, who has been with the Padres for parts of eight seasons. “It’s one of those things that you want to be a part of and if you’re the one that does it, it’s even better.”

Richard (5-6) took a shutout into the seventh, but Miguel Rojas grounded a clean single up the middle to spoil Richard’s no-hit try.

“Bummer,” Richards said. “I wish I could have kicked it or done something to stop it. It was a decent pitch, he put a pretty good swing on it, and did enough to get through the infield. No regrets. I executed the pitch.”

JT Riddle followed with an RBI single for the Marlins’ only two hits of the game.

“I thought we chased a lot of balls down, a lot of easy outs,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “Obviously these guys know (how Richard pitches) so his movement was probably pretty good today.”

San Diego has come close to a no-hitter a few times this season.

Last month, Jordan Lyles was perfect for 7 1/3 innings until Colorado’s Trevor Story singled. In April, Tyson Ross didn’t give up a hit until Arizona’s Christian Walker doubled on a ball misplayed by center fielder Franchy Cordero.

Richard gave up two hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking three.

“He got quick outs, that’s what he does,” Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin said. “He works fast. He pounds the strike zone. He had some good stuff going today.”

The 34-year-old lefty tied for the NL lead in losses last year with 15, but turned in another sharp performance, giving him seven consecutive starts pitching at least six innings.

“He was really good,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “You start to think about that in the fifth or sixth if the possibility really exists. He’s such a contact-oriented pitcher that those aren’t the guys who really profile in no-hitters very often.”

“But you’re hoping no ball rolls through,” he said. “There was no play anybody could have made on that one. So at least it’s not one of those where a guy is going home after the play thinking I could have made a diving play on it,” he said.

Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances, closing a game that took 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer as the last-place Padres won a fourth consecutive series for the first time since August 2015. Hosmer hit his eighth home run and went 5 for 12 in the three-game set in front of family and friends, including about 60 on Sunday.

“It means a lot, it definitely does,” Hosmer said. “It definitely gives me a little more energy every time I come home to Florida and get to play in front of them.”

Jose Urena (1-8) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

MARLINS ALUMNI SOFTBALL GAME

Kurt Abbott hit two home runs for Team Teal in a 10-4 win over Team Black in a Marlins alumni softball game as part of the weekend’s 25th anniversary festivities before the game.

A number of players from the franchise’s World Series championship teams in 1997 and 2003 were on hand, including Livan Hernandez, Edgar Renteria, Mike Lowell and Luis Castillo.

“Those were all of the guys I grew up watching — Alex Fernandez, Benito Santiago, Juan Pierre, Cliff (Floyd), so it was really cool for me to kind of turn back the clock for me this series and get to see all of those out there on the field,” Hosmer said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily took a line drive from Hosmer off the chest in Saturday’s game, and X-rays were negative. The plan is he will be able to make his next start on Thursday against San Francisco. “I think so,” Mattingly said. “We still have four more days. Unless he felt he was going to hurt something and couldn’t extend when he throws his bullpen, I think we’re in pretty good shape.” … 1B/OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) has been taking batting practice as he works his way back to the team. “He’s progressing, I don’t think he’s that far away from starting rehab games,” Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.70 ERA) will face the Cardinals on Monday to begin a three-game series in St. Louis.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yen Chen (1-3, 5.86) will take the mound Monday to begin a four-game series with the Giants.