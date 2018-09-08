PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell homered for the second game in a row, Ivan Nova got his first victory in a month and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

In a game played in a steady drizzle, Bell connected off Brett Graves leading off the sixth for his 10th home run, down from 26 last year. Before his home run Friday, Bell had not driven in a run since Aug. 11.

Nova (8-9) gave up three hits in six innings, struck out nine and walked three. He had lost three straight starts since beating San Francisco on Aug. 9 and had missed his previous turn for an undisclosed reason.

Pittsburgh at 71-71 reached .500 for the first time since before play on Aug. 21.

Wei-Yin Chen (6-10) allowed three runs and five hits in four innings, dropping to 1-7 with a 9.13 ERA in 11 road starts. He is 5-3 with a 1.77 ERA in 12 home outings.

Jose Osuna doubled leading off the second and scored on Kevin Newman‘s single. The Pirates took a 3-0 lead in the fourth when Jacob Stallings had a two-out RBI single and center fielder Lewis Brinson allowed the ball to bounce past him for an error that let Jose Osuna score from first.

Starling Marte hit an RBI double in the seventh off Elieser Hernandez.

Miguel Rojas scored on Nick Kingham’s wild pitch in the eighth for already eliminated Miami, who dropped to 56-68.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said the team hopes RHP Dan Straily (strained left oblique) will make his next scheduled start. Straily left in the fifth inning Friday. … SS JT Riddle (sore left wrist) missed his fifth straight game but took indoor batting practice.

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco (bone bruise in left knee) will miss the remainder of the season. He was forced from Friday’s game in the sixth inning following an awkward slide into second base on a double.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jeff Brigham (0-1, 9.00 ERA) will make his second start Sunday after giving up three runs in three innings against Toronto in his major league debut Sept. 2.

Pirates: RHP Trevor Williams (12-9, 3.15) is 6-2 with a 0.66 ERA in his last nine starts, allowing just four runs in 54 2/3 innings.