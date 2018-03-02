MARLINS 3, METS 2

Jason Vargas allowed a run on three hits in two innings in his first start for New York. Closer Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect inning. Miami‘s top pitching prospect, Sandy Alcantara, gave up one run and four hits in a three-inning start.

Mets center fielder Michael Conforto celebrated his 25th birthday by hitting soft tosses in the batting cage for the first time since shoulder surgery in September.