So fresh and so clean: Marlins reveal new logo, colors

MIAMI – The evolution of the Miami Marlins continues with the organization announcing Thursday the club’s new logo and colors. The next-generation Marlins identity is stylish, energetic, and vibrant in ways that uniquely represent the Miami community. This next evolution of the team’s logo embodies refinement and style, with a focus on looking forward – towards the future.

Miami’s new colors are: Caliente Red, Miami Blue, Midnight Black, and Slate Grey. Our Colores can be seen throughout the culture of Miami, on the vibrant streets and metropolitan landscape of South Florida, and are representative of the shades of colors found in the large variety of cultural flags flown throughout the community’s many neighborhoods. The logo and colors aim to capture the rich baseball history, diversity, and energy of the area. The pairing of Miami Blue and Caliente Red pop off of the base color of Midnight Black, energizing the script and giving the logo an electric and vibrant look – emblematic of the Miami energy and nightlife.

The styling of the modern script “M” and curved tapered serif font is a classic approach influenced by the typography commonly found among the Latin-American culture. The look has as much to do with the infusion of the local Hispanic culture as it does with the history of baseball in Miami as the font style and accent colors are a throwback to the Miami Marlins and the Havana Sugar Kings of the 1950s.

The primary logo features a marlin drawn to be much more athletic and powerful. It has an upward body position to capture its strength, speed, and legendary fighting spirit.

Fans looking for first access to Miami Marlins merchandise can visit the New Era Team Store at Marlins Park on Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise is also available via the online team store at Marlins.com, beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Miami Marlins brand launch continues Friday morning with the official unveiling of the club’s new uniforms. Fans can register today at Marlins.com/FirstLook to be one of the first to see the new Miami Marlins uniforms. In addition, the Marlins will make numerous visits throughout the South Florida community, led by Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, and Marlins players, alumni, and executives. The organization will surprise fans, Marlins Members, and partners with new Marlins merchandise.