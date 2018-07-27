Marlins celebrate local communities with Neighborhood Nights program

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are coming to a neighborhood near you, with the focus on embracing the local community. The Marlins will celebrate 10 local neighborhoods for the 2018 Neighborhood Nights program, offering special ticket prices and a series of themed nights at Marlins Park. Prior to each Neighborhood Night, the Marlins will host a community event in each Neighborhood. The activations include MLB Play Ball events, visits to local fire and police stations, and much more.

For more information on the Neighborhood Nights campaign, please visit Marlins.com/Neighborhood.