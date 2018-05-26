Marlins place Martin Prado on 10-day disabled list, recall J.T. Riddle from minors

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins third baseman Martin Prado has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, and infielder J.T. Riddle has been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

The moves Saturday came after Prado was hurt Friday night running out a grounder against Washington.

Manager Don Mattingly said there’s no timetable yet for the return of the 34-year-old Prado, who will undergo further tests. But the injury raises doubts about his future after hamstring and knee injuries limited him to 37 games last year.

Riddle joins the Marlins’ roster for the first time since left biceps tendinitis ended his rookie season last July. He batted .250 in 70 games in 2017.