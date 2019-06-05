Marlins make 8 selections in Day 2 of 2019 First-Year Player Draft

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today made eight selections on Day 2 of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. The Club’s first selection was outfielder Peyton Burdick from Wright State University in the third round (82nd overall).

Of Miami’s 11 draftees thus far, seven are position players (six from collegiate ranks) and four are pitchers (three collegiate).

Burdick, 21, batted .407 (87×214) with 18 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 72 RBI, and 60 walks in 59 games during his redshirt junior season at Wright State. He was named 2019 Horizon League Player of the Year as well as a second-team All-American. In his three-year career at Wright State, the right-handed hitting outfielder has posted a .333 average with 51 doubles, seven triples, 28 home runs, and 168 RBI.

After selecting five consecutive position players to begin the 2019 Draft, the Marlins chose RHP Evan Fitterer out of Aliso Niguel HS (Aliso Viejo, Calif.) in the fifth round. In his senior campaign, he went 9-1 with a 0.97 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 11 appearances. He was ranked by Baseball America as the 60th overall prospect in the 2019 Draft.

The Marlins had three of the first 46 picks on Day 1 of the 2019 Draft, selecting outfielder JJ Bleday from Vanderbilt University with the fourth overall selection. Bleday was the 2019 SEC Player of the Year and is one of four finalists for the 2019 Golden Spikes Award. Miami then drafted outfielder Kameron Misner (35th overall) from the University of Missouri and infielder Nasim Nuñez (46th overall) from Collins Hill HS (Suwanee, Ga.).