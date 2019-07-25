All-new ‘Inside the Marlins’ features youth baseball, softball growth initiatives on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (July 25, 2019) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Inside the Marlins” on Sunday, July 28, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Sunday debut of “Inside the Marlins: Youth Baseball and Softball” features host Kelly Saco providing viewers with a look at the Marlins efforts to help grow the sports at all age levels in South Florida.

The show features interviews with Marlins executives, including Senior Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations Elisa Padilla, Senior Director of Youth Baseball Angela Smith and Manager of Youth Baseball Jamal Knibbs. Fans will hear from local baseball and softball coaches, players and parents, and current Marlins and team alumni about the opportunities the team offers for children to learn the game. The show goes in-depth on the RBI program, which supplies equipment and provides free access for boys and girls to play, from tee-ball level all the way up to older teens playing softball and baseball.

Also on this episode of “Inside the Marlins,” FOX Sports Florida’s cameras were rolling at a pair of baseball and softball clinics at Marlins Park that featured Marlins teammates Nick Anderson, César Puello and José Quijada, in addition to former Marlins Alex Gonzalez, Alex Arias and Antonio Alfonseca. Saco, a former NCAA softball player at Syracuse University, also participated in teaching at the softball clinic, with an emphasis on pitching fundamentals. Rounding out the show is a look at the Pitch, Hit & Run competition at Marlins Park. Local kids competed for a chance to achieve national recognition at the MLB All-Star Week festivities. Representing the Marlins in Cleveland was 12-year-old Brady Blanks of Jupiter, who won first place nationally in his age division.

Watch “Inside the Marlins: Youth Baseball and Softball” Sunday afternoon on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

