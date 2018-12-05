Marlins hire Mel Stottlemyre Jr. as pitching coach, Trey Hillman as 1B and infield coach

MIAMI (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. has been hired as pitching coach for the Miami Marlins.

Also joining manager Don Mattingly’s staff is former Kansas City Royals manager Trey Hillman, who will be first base and infield coach.

Like Mattingly and Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, Stottlemyre and Hillman have ties to the New York Yankees. Stottlemyre’s father, Mel, was a Yankees pitcher and pitching coach. Hillman is a former manager in the Yankees’ minor league system, and in 2011-13 he was Mattingly’s bench coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Marlins hired Jeff Livesey as assistant hitting coach to work with hitting coach Mike Pagliarulo. Kevin Barr was promoted to strength and conditioning coach.

Seattle had a 4.19 ERA, sixth in the American League, with Stottlemyre as pitching coach in 2016-18. He was not retained after this season.